1,289 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.66. The stock had a trading volume of 922,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

