$131.55 Million in Sales Expected for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to announce $131.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $528.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.50 million to $531.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $568.24 million, with estimates ranging from $552.40 million to $587.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Capp purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

