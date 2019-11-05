1,327,689 Shares in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,327,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,000. Pivotal Software makes up 2.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.48% of Pivotal Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Pivotal Software stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

