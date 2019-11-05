17,433 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

