$176.46 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $176.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.38 million to $179.55 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $167.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $701.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $705.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.81 million, with estimates ranging from $732.88 million to $734.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $127,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $6,419,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

