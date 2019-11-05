1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.73

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.06.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, Director John Afleck-Graves acquired 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $88,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

