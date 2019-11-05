2,202 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $234,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

UI stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.82. 6,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 206.17% and a net margin of 27.78%. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

