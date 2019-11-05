253 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $145.45.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.