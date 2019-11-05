26,194 Shares in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 675.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Nielsen by 66.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,809. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.