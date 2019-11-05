$29.28 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $29.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.36 million and the lowest is $27.74 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $14.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $109.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.85 million to $113.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $154.53 million, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $177.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $752,877.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,919. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 135,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,872,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

