$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after buying an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after buying an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. 4,228,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

