3,350 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in McKesson by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in McKesson by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,491,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 387,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,422,929. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.70. 37,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

