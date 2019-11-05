3,473 Shares in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,129,000 after purchasing an additional 767,623 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ingevity by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NGVT stock opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

