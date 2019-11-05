3,608 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,040. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

