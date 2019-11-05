38,400 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,039.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,481. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.