$394.15 Million in Sales Expected for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will post sales of $394.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knoll’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.00 million and the highest is $394.30 million. Knoll reported sales of $354.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knoll will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knoll.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNL shares. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Knoll has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $144,963.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,706.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,640 shares of company stock worth $2,588,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.