3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce $166.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $180.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $628.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $634.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $648.61 million, with estimates ranging from $637.55 million to $665.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. CWM LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 3D Systems by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,299 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 3D Systems by 9,413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 108,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 2.06. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

