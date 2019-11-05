3DCoin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1,176.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 74,787,242 coins and its circulating supply is 68,497,548 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

