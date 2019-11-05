$4.70 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. BCE also posted sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BCE from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after buying an additional 99,680 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in BCE by 20.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 47,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in BCE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 39,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,260. BCE has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

