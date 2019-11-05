44,410 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 7,257,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,701. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

