$552.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $552.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

