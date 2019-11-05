5,891 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

