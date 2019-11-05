$59.18 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $59.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.20 million and the highest is $59.63 million. AtriCure reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $227.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $228.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $256.20 million, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $259.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on AtriCure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.27. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

