6 Meridian Buys 1,754 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 389.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 961,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 241.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 68,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.