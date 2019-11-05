6 Meridian Has $589,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,888 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after buying an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.67.

NEE stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.