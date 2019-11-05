6 Meridian Makes New $682,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 4,940.7% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,929,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,891,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 260,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter worth $2,252,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 769,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 88,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a report on Saturday.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.