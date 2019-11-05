6 Meridian Purchases New Shares in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.11% of New Media Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Media Investment Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in New Media Investment Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 994,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in New Media Investment Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 989,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.34%.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

