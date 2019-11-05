6 Meridian Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

6 Meridian cut its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after purchasing an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,017,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,580,000 after purchasing an additional 154,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after purchasing an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,135,000 after purchasing an additional 232,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

