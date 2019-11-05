6,331 Shares in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

