$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the highest is $690,000.00. Liquidia Technologies reported sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 282.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $9.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of LQDA opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

In related news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 482,139 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 129,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

