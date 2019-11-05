$66.76 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will post sales of $66.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.27 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $66.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $265.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.09 million to $267.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $265.22 million, with estimates ranging from $254.19 million to $276.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Franklin Street Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

