7,142 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,119. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $158.29 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.81. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,078 shares of company stock worth $31,938,026 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

