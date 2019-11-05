$72.63 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report sales of $72.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.15 million to $75.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $302.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $370.19 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $376.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,168,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 39,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

