763,814 Shares in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 763,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,000. Milacron makes up approximately 1.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 1.08% of Milacron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Milacron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Milacron by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Milacron by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,053 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,664,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Milacron by 915.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Milacron alerts:

In other news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 9,116 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $152,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.