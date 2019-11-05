78,900 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

