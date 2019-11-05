9,142 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 192,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

TLT stock opened at $138.71 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

