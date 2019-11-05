Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,269,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

