Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 141,703 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 6.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,858,000 after buying an additional 2,801,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,913,000 after buying an additional 1,600,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after buying an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27.

