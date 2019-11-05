Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,051,000 after buying an additional 335,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,677,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after buying an additional 221,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,645,000 after buying an additional 897,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

