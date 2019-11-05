Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACRS. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Svb Leerink upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

