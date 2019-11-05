Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,912.50 ($24.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,066.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,129.32.

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.