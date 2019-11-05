ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADJ. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.59 ($54.17).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €37.36 ($43.44) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.78. ADO Properties has a twelve month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a twelve month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.