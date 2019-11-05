Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,264 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $81,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.83.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.