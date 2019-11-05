ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. ADT’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.37. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

