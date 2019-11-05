Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,690,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,301,000 after acquiring an additional 691,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,586 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 449,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 901.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,124,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne bought 6,589 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.