AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.17% of AFLAC worth $65,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

