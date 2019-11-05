AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $17.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 763,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 261,480 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

