AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.61. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

