Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIMT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AIMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 594,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,564. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,835,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.