Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.91. 239,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,277. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,400 shares of company stock worth $269,516 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after buying an additional 686,501 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 130,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.